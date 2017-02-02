Nolan (lower body) is considered questionable to return to Wednesday's game against Colorado, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Nolan headed to the locker room after being shoved to the ice by Colorado's Carl Soderberg in the second period of Wednesday's contest, and didn't join his teammates on the Kings' bench for the start of the third period. If he's unable to return to Wednesday's tilt, his next chance to play won't come until Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.