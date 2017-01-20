Kings' Jordan Nolan: Scoring woes continue for veteran winger
Nolan has registered just one assist over his last 20 games.
Nolan's never been a fantasy factor with a career-high of just nine points in 60 games two seasons ago and there's very little reason to expect things to change. He's of marginal value in formats where his PIMs (40) and hits (48) are of some use.
