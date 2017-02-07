Kings' Jordan Nolan: Won't travel with team on road trip
Nolan (lower body) won't travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, LA Kings Insider reports.
Nolan was eligible to return Thursday but it looks as if the Kings will hold him out until they return to action on February 16 after their upcoming bye week.
