Auger signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kings on Friday.

This is nothing more than an organizational depth signing for LA, as Auger has spent the entirety of the last three seasons in the AHL, totaling 43 goals and 42 assists in 199 games over that span. The 6-foot-7 winger will likely once again spend the entire 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

