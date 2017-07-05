Kings' Kevin Gravel: Files for arbitration
Gravel will file for arbitration, Josh Rosen of Fox Sports West Rinkside reports.
Gravel is coming off his second season in the NHL, where he played in 49 games for the Kings and tallied seven points, 73 hits and 65 blocked shots. After being extended a qualifying offer, Gravel wasn't necessarily on board with the details and will instead elect for arbitration. A hearing should be scheduled for late July, although the two sides can continue to communicate with the hope of hammering out a deal prior to it.
