Gravel inked a one-year, $650,000 contract extension with the Kings on Friday.

Gravel filed for arbitration July 5, but he and the Kings will no longer need to participate in a hearing after striking a new deal for the 2017-18 campaign Friday. The 25-year-old blueliner appeared in 49 games with LA last season, notching seven points (one goal, six assists) while registering a plus-3 rating and 52 shots on goal over that span. The 2010 fifth-round pick likely won't produce enough offensively next season to be a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats, but he could see his role increased by establishing himself as a permanent fixture on the Kings' bottom pairing.

