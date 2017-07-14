Kings' Kevin Gravel: Signs one-year extension with LA
Gravel inked a one-year, $650,000 contract extension with the Kings on Friday.
Gravel filed for arbitration July 5, but he and the Kings will no longer need to participate in a hearing after striking a new deal for the 2017-18 campaign Friday. The 25-year-old blueliner appeared in 49 games with LA last season, notching seven points (one goal, six assists) while registering a plus-3 rating and 52 shots on goal over that span. The 2010 fifth-round pick likely won't produce enough offensively next season to be a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats, but he could see his role increased by establishing himself as a permanent fixture on the Kings' bottom pairing.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Files for arbitration•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Power-play time on the upswing despite lack of production•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Recalled from minors•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Promoted to parent club•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Assigned to AHL Ontario•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...