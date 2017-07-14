Play

MacDermid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Friday.

MacDermid -- who went undrafted coming out of the OHL -- is still looking to make his NHL debut. Last season with the Reign, the towering blueliner notched six goals and 14 assists -- both career highs -- in 58 contests. If the 23-year-old can continue to improve his game, it won't be long before he gets that first call-up.

