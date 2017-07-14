Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Pens one-year deal
MacDermid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Friday.
MacDermid -- who went undrafted coming out of the OHL -- is still looking to make his NHL debut. Last season with the Reign, the towering blueliner notched six goals and 14 assists -- both career highs -- in 58 contests. If the 23-year-old can continue to improve his game, it won't be long before he gets that first call-up.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...