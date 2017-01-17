Clifford scored an unassisted goal and took a fighting major during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.

It was the first point in 14 games for Clifford, and the 26-year-old winger has just three goals, seven points and 63 shots through 37 games this season. While he does help in the PIM (62) and hits (78) columns, it likely isn't enough of a fantasy dent to warrant ownership in most settings. Additionally, he entered Monday averaging just 10:50 of ice time per game, which further hinders his upside.