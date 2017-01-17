Kings' Kyle Clifford: Scores lone goal against Lightning
Clifford scored an unassisted goal and took a fighting major during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.
It was the first point in 14 games for Clifford, and the 26-year-old winger has just three goals, seven points and 63 shots through 37 games this season. While he does help in the PIM (62) and hits (78) columns, it likely isn't enough of a fantasy dent to warrant ownership in most settings. Additionally, he entered Monday averaging just 10:50 of ice time per game, which further hinders his upside.
More News
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Will play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Returns to practice, but unlikely for Thursday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Likely drawing back in Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Ends point drought in win•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Nets first goal of season•