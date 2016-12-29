Clifford (upper body) will return to LA's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Clifford's return to action will bolster the Kings' bottom-six forward group, but won't do much for fantasy owners, as the gritty winger's limited offensive upside -- six points in 27 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in formats that don't heavily reward PIM and hits.