Kings' Kyle Clifford: Will play Wednesday
Clifford (upper body) will return to LA's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Clifford's return to action will bolster the Kings' bottom-six forward group, but won't do much for fantasy owners, as the gritty winger's limited offensive upside -- six points in 27 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in formats that don't heavily reward PIM and hits.
More News
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Returns to practice, but unlikely for Thursday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Likely drawing back in Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Ends point drought in win•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Nets first goal of season•
-
Kings' Kyle Clifford: Activated, expected to return•