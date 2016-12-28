Gaborik, who has just one goal in his last 12 games, skated on the team's top line during Tuesday's practice, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Before you get too excited, it should be noted that his two linemates, Anze Kopitar (three goals in 29 games) and Dustin Brown (four goals in 32 games), are both mired in scoring slumps of their own. The Kings are hoping the veteran trio can help spark one another.