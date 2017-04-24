Gaborik underwent a procedure that will hold him out through at least part of training camp, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran winger hasn't supplied much production in either of his last two seasons for the Kings, collecting just 21 points over 56 games in this season. His 2017-18 campaign won't start on a good note, but general manager Rob Blake indicated Monday that the team isn't considering buying Gaborik's contract out. He reportedly played hurt during 2016-17 and will be given an opportunity to get back on track next season. Considering his contract lasts for another four seasons, the Kings certainly hope he can turn things around despite turning 35 years of age in February.