Greene underwent back surgery at some point during the second half of the season, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Greene has dealt with an amalgam of injuries over the years and has been limited 29 regular season games over the past two seasons as a result. The 33-year-old has never been much of an offensive threat, as his career-high 15 points in 2011-12 will attest, and his inability to stay healthy may doom him to an early retirement, especially considering he has just one year remaining on his contract with the Kings.

