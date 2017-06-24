Villalta was drafted 72nd overall by the Kings at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
The Kings went off the board to pick Villalta, who didn't get a lot of love from Central Scouting this season. He was ranked 14th among North American goalies at the midterm rankings and fell to 16th by draft day despite posting a 25-3-0-0 record, 2.41 GAA and .918 save percentage with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Villalta entered the season undrafted, so perhaps that was part of the issue. He also lost the starter's job in the playoffs after laying a stinker in Game 2 of the Soo's first-round series against Flint. Villalta is a tall, calm goalie who needs a lot of reps to grow his game.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...