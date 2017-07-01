Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Inks one-year deal with Los Angeles
Cammalleri signed a one-year deal with the Kings on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Cammalleri was placed on waivers by the Devils on Friday to buy out the remainder of his contract, which would have run through 2018-19. He will now play under a one-year deal with the Kings, coming off a 31-point season over 61 games with the Devils. He joins a group of forwards that failed to produce as expected last season, but it should still be an improvement from the New Jersey ranks Cammalleri played alongside.
