Kings' Michael Cammalleri: Inks one-year deal with Los Angeles

Cammalleri signed a one-year deal with the Kings on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Cammalleri was placed on waivers by the Devils on Friday to buy out the remainder of his contract, which would have run through 2018-19. He will now play under a one-year deal with the Kings, coming off a 31-point season over 61 games with the Devils. He joins a group of forwards that failed to produce as expected last season, but it should still be an improvement from the New Jersey ranks Cammalleri played alongside.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...