Mersch inked a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Friday worth $650,000.

A knee injury limited Mersch to just 48 minor-league games last year, but that didn't stop him from tallying 16 goals and 17 helpers. The 24-year-old figures to be on the Kings' shortlist of potential call-ups this season considering he has three straight 30-plus point campaigns in the AHL.