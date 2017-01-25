Mersch (knee) is expected to be sidelined until at least mid-to-late February due to a knee injury suffered in game for AHL Ontario back on Jan. 14,LA Kings Insider reports.

Mersch is one of the team's top prospects, and it appears he will not be seeing any time with the big club this season with this injury setting him back. He is a top-notch penalty killer and he led Ontario in scoring last season, so Mersch has a solid skill set and good outlook for the future. However, the 24-year-old is only worth fantasy attention in the deepest of long-term dynasty pools at this point.