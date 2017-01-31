Dowd (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Coyotes,

The Kings are expected to scratch Devin Setoguchi in order to pave the way for Dowd's return, following a three-game absence. We're projecting the center to line up on the third line with Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff -- those skaters have just 18 points between them this year, though Dowd has been pretty good in his own right in terms of moving the puck. Despite averaging only 13:16 of ice time in 42 games, he's accumulated 12 helpers with half of those taking place with the man advantage.