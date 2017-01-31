Kings' Nic Dowd: Back in action Tuesday
Dowd (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Coyotes,
The Kings are expected to scratch Devin Setoguchi in order to pave the way for Dowd's return, following a three-game absence. We're projecting the center to line up on the third line with Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff -- those skaters have just 18 points between them this year, though Dowd has been pretty good in his own right in terms of moving the puck. Despite averaging only 13:16 of ice time in 42 games, he's accumulated 12 helpers with half of those taking place with the man advantage.