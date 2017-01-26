Dowd (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Dowd was bogged down in a 13-game goalless streak during which he garnered three helpers, 10 PIM, and a minus-6 rating. If he is unable the give it a go, Thursday will mark the center's third consecutive missed game with this ailment. The 26-year-old is playing in his first full NHL season and will certainly have his ups and downs as he adjusts to the pace of the game. Unless he can start producing at an increased clip, Dowd will likely remain fantasy irrelevant.