Dowd was forced out of Saturday's game against the Islanders in the second period and he did not return after suffering a lower-body injury.

Dowd has managed just two assists in nine games in the month of January, and he hasn't lit the lamp since Dec. 22. He hasn't been terribly productive, posting just four goals and 16 points with a minus-4. Only fantasy owners in deeper pools need to pay him any mind when he is healthy.