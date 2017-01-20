Dowd has just five points (two goals, three assists) in his last 20 games.

The rookie got off to a quick start with 11 points in 21 games but his production has dried up of late despite regular time on the Kings' second power play unit. He's skating in a depth role at even strength so he'll need to make the most of his time with the man advantage if he's to pick up his production.

