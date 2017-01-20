Kings' Nic Dowd: Production slowing after strong start
Dowd has just five points (two goals, three assists) in his last 20 games.
The rookie got off to a quick start with 11 points in 21 games but his production has dried up of late despite regular time on the Kings' second power play unit. He's skating in a depth role at even strength so he'll need to make the most of his time with the man advantage if he's to pick up his production.
More News
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Assists on lone goal•
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Pots game-winner in overtime•
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Contributes two helpers in win over Preds•
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Scores on power play in OT win•
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Gets chance to play Tuesday•
-
Kings' Nic Dowd: Agrees on a two-year deal with Kings•