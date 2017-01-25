Dowd (lower body) has been scratched from Tuesday night's game in New Jersey.

Dowd misses his second game in a row to the injury after being knocked out of Saturday's contest. Prior to getting injured, he hadn't recorded a point in four games, so it's not like his meager production was starting to look up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola