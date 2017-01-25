Kings' Nic Dowd: Won't play Tuesday
Dowd (lower body) has been scratched from Tuesday night's game in New Jersey.
Dowd misses his second game in a row to the injury after being knocked out of Saturday's contest. Prior to getting injured, he hadn't recorded a point in four games, so it's not like his meager production was starting to look up.
