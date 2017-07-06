Kings' Nick Shore: Pens one-year contract
Shore put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Kings on Thursday worth $925,000.
Shore posted career highs in goals (6), assists (11) and games played (70) last season. The 24-year-old could be inline for an expanded role during the 2017-18 campaign after averaging 12:47 of ice time -- including 1:18 shorthanded. Despite the positive signs from his sophomore campaign, the Denver, Colorado native is unlikely to push for a top-six role as he is stuck behind Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter in the depth chart.
