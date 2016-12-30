Shore scored his third goal of the year in the third period of Thursday's 3-1 defeat in Edmonton.

It was a huge tally at the time, as Shore's top-shelf shot off a turnover tied the game at 1-1. He's found twine twice in the last four games, but the 24-year-old is still well out on the fringes of fantasy relevance even in super-deep formats, considering that he's accumulated only seven points and 39 shots in 35 contests. Shore sees bottom-six minutes with nearly no power-play time, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon.