LaDue was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

There's been a lot of hype around LaDue as people recall his impressive career at the University of North Dakota and notice his intriguing stats in his first professional season -- he's recorded six goals, 12 assists, and an even rating in 36 games for the Reign this season. With Matt Greene (undisclosed) still sidelined, there could be space for LaDue to make his NHL debut.