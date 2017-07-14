Kings' Paul LaDue: Returns to LA on one-year deal
LaDue signed a one-year, $874,125 contract with the Kings on Friday.
LaDue appeared in 22 games with the Kings last season, tallying eight assists and 27 shots on goal while registering a minus-5 rating over that span. The 24-year-old blueliner will compete with Christian Folin for a spot on LA's bottom pairing and Opening Night roster in training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...