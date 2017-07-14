Play

LaDue signed a one-year, $874,125 contract with the Kings on Friday.

LaDue appeared in 22 games with the Kings last season, tallying eight assists and 27 shots on goal while registering a minus-5 rating over that span. The 24-year-old blueliner will compete with Christian Folin for a spot on LA's bottom pairing and Opening Night roster in training camp.

