LaDue was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.

As noted in this report, LaDue won't get the benefit of a five-day bye since his minor-league club is sure to utilize him during that stretch. Such is life for a prospect who's already defied the odds of cracking an NHL roster, despite his late sixth-round selection in the 2012 draft. LaDue has picked up six goal, 12 helpers and 26 PIM in 36 AHL games this campaign.