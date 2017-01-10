Kings' Peter Budaj: Allows five goals in loss to Stars
Budaj saved just 17 of 22 shots before being pulled in the third period of Monday's loss to Dallas.
Leading into Monday's game, Budaj notched five wins with a .948 save percentage and a 1.43 GAA over his prior nine outings, so don't sweat the rough showing too much. The 34-year-old veteran has been outstanding in Jonathan Quick's (groin) absence, and Budaj checks out as a fringe No. 1 goalie for your fantasy club. After all, he has 18 wins with a respectable .916 save percentage and high-end 2.13 GAA.