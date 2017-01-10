Budaj saved just 17 of 22 shots before being pulled in the third period of Monday's loss to Dallas.

Leading into Monday's game, Budaj notched five wins with a .948 save percentage and a 1.43 GAA over his prior nine outings, so don't sweat the rough showing too much. The 34-year-old veteran has been outstanding in Jonathan Quick's (groin) absence, and Budaj checks out as a fringe No. 1 goalie for your fantasy club. After all, he has 18 wins with a respectable .916 save percentage and high-end 2.13 GAA.