Budaj made 32 saves on 34 shots Thursday, only to absorb a 3-1 loss at the hands of the Oilers.

He kept the Kings in this game the whole way, but after Nick Shore tied it 3:05 into the third period, Budaj gave up the game-winning goal to Edmonton blueliner Eric Gryba less than four minutes later. Wins have been elusive for the veteran lately, as he has just one in his last five outings (1-3-1) despite posting a spectacular .950 save mark in that span. Still, it's awfully hard to complain about the stats he's offered fantasy owners who plucked him off the waiver wire early this season.