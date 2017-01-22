Kings' Peter Budaj: Allows three goals in loss
Budaj made 32 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He allowed three goals.
He has lost three straight and four of his last six starts. Budaj remains the go-to guy in the blue paint as long as Jonathan Quick is sidelined. He'll need to throw down some strong performances for the Kings to scratch their way to a wild card position, though.
