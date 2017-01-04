Budaj allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Budaj also triumphed over the team's California rival in his last game, too, beating San Jose 3-2 on New Year's Eve. The 34-year-old journeyman continues to turn heads this season with a .921 save percentage and stingy 2.00 GAA through a whopping 33 appearances -- which is second most in the NHL and tied with the Sharks' Martin Jones -- and appears safe to ride as a bonafide No. 1 fantasy netminder while Jonathan Quick (groin) remains sidelined.