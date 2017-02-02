Budaj saved all 20 shots he faced against Colorado on Wednesday to record his fourth straight win.

It was the second shutout during the four-game winning streak for Budaj, and he spots a rock-solid .970 save percentage and 0.75 GAA during the stretch. The 33-year-old veteran has surprisingly climbed into No. 1 goalie territory in the majority of fantasy settings with an impressive 24 wins, .922 save percentage and 2.01 GAA. With Jonathan Quick (groin) still out at least another month, Budaj projects to continue shining for the Kings.