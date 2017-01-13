Budaj allowed one goal on 22 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Budaj's team made life easy for the goaltender, staking him to a 4-0 lead less than 26 minutes in. He has faced 24 or fewer shots four times in his past five appearances, so it's no surprise the Slovakian is 4-1-0 over that span. Things could get a bit tougher with a pair of above-average offenses in the Jets and Lightning set to visit next.