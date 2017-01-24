Budaj will be between the posts for Tuesday night's game in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Budaj is back in action Tuesday after another miserable start from Jeff Zatkoff on Monday night. Despite being on a three-game losing streak, Budaj should be the assumed starter until Jonathan Quick (groin) returns in a few months. The 34-year-old Slovakian will look to turn it around against a Devils team that ranks 28th in the league with 2.23 goals per game.