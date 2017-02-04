Kings' Peter Budaj: Draws start for Saturday's matinee
Budaj led his team out to the ice for warmups Saturday afternoon for a road game against the Flyers, NHL generalist Chuck Gormley reports.
Afforded the opportunity for heavy playing time due to a significant groin injury to starter Jonathan Quick, the Slovakian named Budaj has crafted a 24-14-3 record to complement a 2.01 GAA and .922 save percentage, which easily represent career highs. He's also amassed six shutouts this season, and there's only one other goalie that can say they've done the same: Braden Holtby of the Capitals -- you know, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner?
