Budaj led his team out to the ice for warmups Saturday afternoon for a road game against the Flyers, NHL generalist Chuck Gormley reports.

Afforded the opportunity for heavy playing time due to a significant groin injury to starter Jonathan Quick, the Slovakian named Budaj has crafted a 24-14-3 record to complement a 2.01 GAA and .922 save percentage, which easily represent career highs. He's also amassed six shutouts this season, and there's only one other goalie that can say they've done the same: Braden Holtby of the Capitals -- you know, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner?