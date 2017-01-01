Budaj will man the goal posts for Saturday's home showdown with the Sharks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj continues to stop pucks at an efficient clip, putting away 171 of 178 (.961 save percentage) over his last six starts. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, that production hasn't translated well into the win column as he's gone 2-3-1 during that span. He'll look to snap out of a two-game losing streak against a Sharks' team that has won eight of its last nine games.