Budaj will start between the posts on the road Thursday against the Oilers, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj has been as efficient as they come recently, stopping 139 of 144 shots (.965 save percentage) over his last five games, but, unfortunately for his fantasy owners, its translated into a meager 2-2-1 record during that span. The Czech netminder will have to be sharp once again if he wants to tap into the win column as he'll be facing an Oilers' club that ranks ninth in goals scored per game (2.86).