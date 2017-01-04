Budaj is starting in net Tuesday against the Sharks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj, who is coming off a 2-0 victory over the Sharks in the home-half of a back-to-back Saturday, will look to keep opponents under two goals for an eighth consecutive game. He'll have to do it against a thrifty San Jose squad that ranks 20th in goals per contest but sports an impressive 23-13-1 record.