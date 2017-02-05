Budaj allowed four goals on 15 shots in two periods in a 5-0 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

The 34-year-old came into Super Bowl Sunday one of the hottest goaltenders in the NHL. In his last five games, he was 5-0-0 with a .975 save percentage and three shutouts. That hot streak came to a screeching halt in the nation's capital, but don't put too much stock into it. The Capitals are currently the NHL's best team and are averaging 4.42 goals per game since Dec. 31.