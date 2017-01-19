Budaj was beaten three times on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Sharks on Wednesday.

It's only the second time since way back on Nov. 13 that Budaj has suffered back-to-back regulation losses, speaking to just how impeccable of a run the career backup has had this season. Even with the pair of losses, he owns a .917 save percentage, 2.12 GAA and sits eighth in the NHL in wins with 20, and figures to continue to receive the lions share of starts until Jonathan Quick (groin) returns.