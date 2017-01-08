Kings' Peter Budaj: Gets another win
Budaj made 21 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota.
This was the first time Budaj had allowed more than two goals since Dec. 13. He is well on his way to delivering the best season of his career.
