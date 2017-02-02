Budaj will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Lisa Dillman reports.

Budaj has been razor-sharp lately, earning victories in three consecutive starts while maintaining a superb 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage over that span. The 34-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 24th win of the campaign in a highly favorable home matchup with an Avalanche team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game this season, last in the NHL.

