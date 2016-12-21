Kings' Peter Budaj: Gives up two goals in loss to Columbus
Budaj allowed two goals on 27 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Budaj was able to limit the highest-scoring offense in the league, but he couldn't steal his fourth win of December. The 34-year-old is trending in the right direction, allowing just three total goals in his last three appearances, although he owns a league-average save percentage, so much of his success this year can be attributed to the strong play of the Kings in front of him.
