Budaj allowed two goals on 27 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Budaj was able to limit the highest-scoring offense in the league, but he couldn't steal his fourth win of December. The 34-year-old is trending in the right direction, allowing just three total goals in his last three appearances, although he owns a league-average save percentage, so much of his success this year can be attributed to the strong play of the Kings in front of him.