Budaj saved 36 of 39 shots during Thursday's win over Florida.

There have been a number of peaks and valleys this season, and the Los Angeles offense led the way Thursday, but Budaj still deserves high praise for his play and his fantasy contributions. His 26 wins, .917 save percentage, 2.11 GAA and seven shutouts have him among the elite goalies, and he warrants matchup-proof treatment at this stage of the game. Additionally, Budaj is still often underpriced in daily contests.