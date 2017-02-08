Budaj stopped just 16 of the 21 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-0 loss against the Lightning.

Perhaps Budaj is starting to show some chinks in the armor. He has been dinged for nine goals over his past five periods. Fantasy owners shouldn't hit the panic buttong yet, however, especially considering he is just a couple of games removed from back-to-back shutouts and a five-game winning streak. He remains a bona fide No. 1 fantasy netminder, but he needs to snap of his mini-funk soon to avoid tumbling down the rankings.