Kings' Peter Budaj: In goal Thursday
Budaj will start in the blue paint Thursday agaisnt the Predators.
Budaj has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts, but owns just a 1-1-1 record over that span. He'll look to ride that hot streak in net into Thursday's matchup against a Nashville team notching 3.38 goals per game and posting a 1.25 average goal differential at home this season. While Budaj has been solid, the matchup may be a difficult one for him and the Kings.
