Budaj led his team onto the ice for pregame warmups Monday, and thus is in line to start against the Stars, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Budaj was fortunate to knock off the Wild in his last start Saturday, as he allowed three goals on just 24 shots. Nonetheless, he's carrying a three-game winning streak into Monday's date with the visiting Stars and will look to earn win No. 19 in what's been a spectacular season (.919 save percentage, 2.03 GAA) for the journeyman backup.