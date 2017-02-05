Kings' Peter Budaj: Logs second-straight shutout and third in four games
Budaj snagged his seventh shutout of the season Saturday in a 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers. He stopped 17 shots.
It was his second-straight shutout and fifth straight win, three of which have come via shutout. Jonathan Quick who? Budaj has been a beast this season and now sits tied for the NHL lead in GAA (1.96). Plug him in and enjoy the ride.
More News
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Draws start for Saturday's matinee•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Blanks Avalanche for fourth straight win•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Rattles off third straight win•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Confirmed to face Coyotes•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Projected to start Tuesday•