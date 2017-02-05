Budaj snagged his seventh shutout of the season Saturday in a 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers. He stopped 17 shots.

It was his second-straight shutout and fifth straight win, three of which have come via shutout. Jonathan Quick who? Budaj has been a beast this season and now sits tied for the NHL lead in GAA (1.96). Plug him in and enjoy the ride.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola