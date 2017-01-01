Budaj stopped 18 of 20 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

This was a good win for Budaj owners, who had seen the 34-year-old post a .961 save percentage in his previous six starts but go just 2-3-1 during that stretch. He finished December with two shutouts, including a 1-0 victory over the Penguins, who have been shut out just twice this season. Budaj posted a 1.93 GAA and .928 save percentage in the month overall.