Budaj was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is in line to start Tuesday night's game in Arizona, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

It seems that the Kings start Budaj every chance they get considering the absolutely horrid play of Jeff Zatkoff this season. Budaj, on the other hand, is riding a two-game win streak during which he's allowed one goal, albeit on only 47 shots total. If the Czech keeper does indeed get the nod, he'll get to face a hapless Coyotes squad that averages only 2.17 goals per game.